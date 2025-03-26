Allegheny Health Network receives $325K grant to expand access to mental health treatment

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network has received a grant to help create easier access to mental health treatment.

The $325,000 grant from the Eden Hall Foundation will support the “AHN Mobile Mental Health Access Project.”

“We are excited to partner with the AHN Center for Inclusion Health because health equity is so essential in Pittsburgh,” said Sylvia Fields, president of Eden Hall Foundation. “Increasing access to health care can seriously improve health outcomes by removing barriers preventing people from seeking the care they need. In turn, the city itself becomes healthier.”

AHN said they hope to deploy a fully equipped and staffed mobile unit to help people with mental illnesses and substance abuse. The unit will include rapid intervention, stabilization and short-term therapy treatments. They hope they can use this addition to help homeless people too.

“This innovative project will directly address the critical need for accessible behavioral health services in our community, particularly for individuals facing both mental illness and substance use disorder,” said Liz Cuevas, MD, division chief of AHN Center for Inclusion Health. “We are extremely grateful for the support of Eden Hall Foundation and are excited to bring this vital care to those who need it most.”

Currently, AHN hopes to reach 200 people in the unit’s first year.

The unit will have a trained behavioral health consultant, patient exam area, bathroom, generator, climate control and refrigerator among its essential medical supplies.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group