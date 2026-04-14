Pittsburgh Post-Gazette acquired by nonprofit, will continue publishing

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will no longer cease publishing in May because it is being acquired by a nonprofit media group.

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette announced that Block Communications Inc., the current owner of the paper, is selling it to the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, publisher of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Baltimore Banner.

The sale goes into effect May 4, the day after the paper was supposed to publish its final edition.

“For nearly a century, the Block family has been dedicated to public service in Pittsburgh,” said Stewart Bainum Jr., founder of the Venetoulis Institute. “We are honored that they trust us to continue this work.”

Block Communications has operated the publication since 1927, but announced back in January that the 240-year-old newspaper would cease operations on May 3.

“The Block family has worked to find the best possible source for responsible local journalism for the Pittsburgh region and we believe we have succeeded,” said Karen Johnese, Chairperson of Block Communications, Inc. “We are excited to hand our treasured paper over to such a committed and creative organization. We trust in their integrity and care for our community.”

The Post-Gazette will be the second news organization operated by Venetoulis, which founded the Baltimore Banner in 2022.

“We are committed to working with exceptional journalists, along with civic and business leaders across the region, to build a new future for local journalism in Western Pennsylvania,” said Bob Cohn, CEO of the Venetoulis Institute. “We are clear-eyed about the task ahead. We have learned in Maryland that this work takes time, discipline, and investment.”

Newsroom and local business leadership will remain in Pittsburgh, while other functions will be combined with Venetoulis Institute. The Post-Gazette name will also remain unchanged.

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