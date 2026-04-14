Warm temperatures this afternoon, chance of showers and storms

PITTSBURGH — Partly sunny and breezy with very warm temperatures again this afternoon; highs will reach the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There is a chance for a few showers and storms today; especially north of Pittsburgh. If a storm develops, it could become severe and bring damaging winds. Make sure to stay weather aware. isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out mainly for areas north of Pittsburgh.

Wednesday will be very warm in the low to mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be near the record high for the day of 85 degrees set back in 1883. There is a chance for a few evening showers and storms; if a storm develops, it could become severe.

Still very warm for the end of the work week with the chance of showers and storms Thursday night.

The weekend will start very warm in the low 80s Saturday, but a front will bring scattered thunderstorms to the area Saturday evening and overnight. Cooler air will follow for Sunday with morning showers; highs will be in the upper 50s.

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