Allegheny Health Network shares support plan for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network announced a medical support plan Monday for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The health system will deploy mobile clinics, expand facility hours and establish a command center to manage the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected for the event.

The initiative involves a collaboration between the health network, the City of Pittsburgh and the NFL. Officials aim to provide accessible care within the event footprint while maintaining hospital readiness across the region.

This preparation comes as the city anticipates significantly increased demand for medical services during the draft week.

The AHN Downtown Express Care is located at Highmark’s Penn Avenue Place near Point State Park. The walk-in clinic will operate from April 22-25. Staff will be available daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to treat non-emergent needs like minor injuries and common illnesses.

Mark Sevco serves as the president of Allegheny Health Network.

“As a cornerstone of health care in Pittsburgh, AHN is pleased to collaborate with the City of Pittsburgh and the NFL to help ensure this year’s draft is a safe and memorable experience for all,” Sevco said. He stated that the system is committed to providing prompt care while ensuring hospitals remain prepared to serve the community.

An AHN Mobile Clinic will be stationed in Market Square to provide first aid for minor health concerns. Patients who need more advanced care may be directed to the downtown clinic or a nearby emergency department. The network is also offering video visits for patients with existing primary care appointments. New and existing patients can access 24/seven Virtual Urgent Care services as well.

Physicians and nurses from AHN Prehospital Care and Allegheny General Hospital will staff a medical fort near Acrisure Stadium. These teams will provide immediate support to visitors within the draft activity zones. Caregivers will maintain continuous communication with EMS units inside the stadium and across the event footprint.

A command center will be established at Nova Place on the North Side. This center will manage patient flow to prevent overcrowding at the Allegheny General Hospital emergency department. As a Level I trauma center, the hospital is prepared for an influx of patients throughout the week.

Dr. Brent Rau is the medical director of the Allegheny General Hospital emergency department.

“AGH has a long history of effectively responding to events that bring high volumes of people to the North Side and patients to our doors,” Rau said. He noted that the hospital anticipates a well-executed event for the city.

Hospital officials are working with the city and the NFL to manage traffic restrictions on the North Side. These plans aim to ensure that non-emergency patients can still reach the hospital for scheduled medical appointments. AGH is coordinating these access points to mitigate the impact of large crowds during draft week.

Expanded hours for the AHN Downtown Express Care will begin on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Medical support operations will remain in place through the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, April 25.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group