Allegheny River Water, Sahside Sangria among flavors of new Yinzer Pop

PITTSBURGH — A new line of drinks is now available for Pittsburghers who prefer “pop not soda.”

Yinzer Brands, the creators of Yinzer Cards, have partnered with Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop to launch Yinzer Pop.

“Order a soda in Pittsburgh and you’re most likely to be considered an outsider,” said Yinzer Brands co-founder Jim Krenn. “It’s called pop, not soda because, let’s face it, soda is something you bake with.”

Yinzer Pop comes in four different flavors - Allegheny River Water (cola), Orange Belt (orange), Blawnox Boilermaker (root beer) and Sahside Sangria (grape). Each soda comes in a 12-oz glass bottle.

“Partnering with Yinzer Brands to bring Yinzer Pop to life was a natural fit for us. Our stores have always been about offering unique, fun products, and nothing says Pittsburgh like proudly calling it pop instead of soda,” said Christopher J. Beers, founder and owner of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.

The labels on each bottle were designed by cartoonist Rob Rogers.

You can buy Yinzer Pops at Pittsburgh-area Grandpa Joe’s locations or online at www.granpajoes.com.

