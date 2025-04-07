Water main break causes flooding on McKnight Road, lane restriction in place

Part of McKnight Road is closed because of a water main break.

Video shared with Channel 11 shows water gushing onto the road in the area of the GetGo near Johnanna Drive and Browns Lane.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and firefighters were called to the scene at 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

The northbound lanes are closed from Johnanna Drive to Ros Park Mall Drive.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Ross Township Police Department for more information and West View Water for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group