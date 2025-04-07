Crews to start final phase of Becks Run Road water main replacement project on Monday

PITTSBURGH — The final phase of a major road project in the South Hills begins on Monday.

Crews have been replacing water mains along Becks Run Road, bordering Baldwin and the City of Pittsburgh, as part of a $37 million project. Work began in June, 2024.

The next step in the project will mean new traffic patterns for drivers.

Starting Monday, drivers heading north on Becks Run will be detoured onto Wagner Street.

Pennsylvania American Water said it expects most drivers to be able to access all residences and businesses in the area while work is completed.

“This project was significant in scope, yet vital to the 137,000 residents served by the Hays Mine Treatment Plant,” said Project Manager Morgan Castle. “We have been mindful of the residents, businesses, buses and emergency vehicles and have committed to accommodating them during construction.”

