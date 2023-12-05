Allegheny, Youghiogheny rivers nominated for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year; here’s how to vote

PITTSBURGH — Voting is now open for Pennsylvania’s 2024 River of the Year -- and two waterways that run through the Pittsburgh area are among three that were nominated.

The Allegheny and Youghiogheny rivers both made the cut. The third river that was nominated, the Lackawaxen River, is located on the eastern side of the state.

“I am excited for this year’s competition and look forward to seeing which river comes out on top,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a release.“This annual competition is a great way to highlight Pennsylvania’s special waterways and the benefits they bring for conservation, recreation, economic development, and so much more. We look forward to tallying up votes and announcing the 2024 River of the Year in the coming months.”

Nominations were based on each waterway’s conservation needs, successes, and programming plans if the nominee is voted 2024 River of the Year, the DCNR said. The selection of public voting choices is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) in cooperation with DCNR.

After a river is chosen, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip. The organization nominating the winning river will also receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.

POWR and DCNR also work with local organizations to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the River of the Year.

Voting is open through 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

This is the 14th year for the River of the Year vote.

Click here to submit your vote for Pennsylvania’s 2024 River of the Year.

