3 taken to hospital following small fire in Allegheny County Jail cell

PITTSBURGH — A small fire broke out at the Allegheny County Jail Monday night, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Public Safety officials say Pittsburgh Fire responded to the jail around 10:30 p.m. for reports of smoke inside.

First responders found smoke conditions inside and a small fire in a cell on the sixth floor.

EMS took three people, one inmate and two guards, to area hospitals because of smoke inhalation.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

