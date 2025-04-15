Allentown neighborhood roadway targeted for Pittsburgh’s next traffic calming project

PITTSBURGH — Crews are installing traffic calming measures on a street in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

The project on Beltzhoover Avenue is meant to reduce driving speeds, which in turn will improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike. Crews will be installing speed tables, painted splitter islands and delineated parking lane lines.

A Department of Mobility and Infrastructure traffic study found that 70% of drivers speed on the road.

“This project on Beltzhoover Avenue is about protecting lives and strengthening the sense of safety in Allentown. It’s one more step toward building a city where no one has to fear for their safety just getting around their community,” a statement from Mayor Ed Gainey said.

Construction starts Wednesday and could take two days to complete, weather permitting.

