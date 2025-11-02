America250PA unveils commemorative bell sculpture in Greene County

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — A local artist and community are being recognized as Pennsylvania gears up to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States.

America250PA unveiled the custom-designed bell sculpture on Saturday at the Greene County Historical Society in Waynesburg.

Artist and Greene County native Danielle Nyland designed the bell, which she says shows the county’s deep mining, agricultural and nature roots.

"It’s just amazing knowing that my art will be out there for everyone to see, reflecting our area and our community and being viewed by so many people. It’s pretty amazing," she said.

The fiberglass bell is part of the Bells Across PA initiative, which will result in commemorative bells being placed in every county of the Commonwealth.

At least two other bells are already on display in Western Pennsylvania, one at the Washington County Historical Society and the other at Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

