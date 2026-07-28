American Airlines, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics partner to create maintenance technician pipe

American Airlines and the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics announced Friday a partnership that will provide students a pathway to jobs as maintenance technicians.

American is the world’s largest airline and in 2015, it absorbed one-time Pittsburgh airline US Airways. American, and before it US Airways and Allegheny Airlines, has had a maintenance base in Pittsburgh for decades.

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’ aviation maintenance technology students will be able to take through the partnership hands-on tours of American’s maintenance facilities and other opportunities for exposure to working aviation maintenance technicians. The top PIA graduates will be able to get guaranteed interviews for positions with American. The memorandum of understanding is the latest relationship between PIA and American Airlines.

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