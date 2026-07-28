Scattered showers, storms to start the day Tuesday with more rain possible later

PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers and storms will be with us to start the day, with a new round of showers possible later in the afternoon.

Tuesday morning storms could bring pockets of heavy rain impacting plans for the first half of the day.

The afternoon will see a new line of showers and storms develop, with the best chance of rain being southeast of Pittsburgh. Most areas are dry by this evening.

Cooler air moves in for Wednesday, but a few lingering or spotty showers could be possible through the day.

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