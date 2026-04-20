American Heart Association, Damar Hamlin work to set CPR training world record during NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The American Heart Association and Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation are working to set a Guinness World Record during the NFL Draft.

The American Heart Association said that the goal is to train the most people in hands-only CPR in one hour. They hope to accomplish this by training at least 4,000 people from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium on Friday.

The American Heart Association said that CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival when cardiac arrest strikes.

“Every second matters when someone experiences cardiac arrest and knowing how to perform CPR can be the difference between life and death,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association.

Associates with the AHA, Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation and social media influencer, Doctor Mike, will be at the event to help train people.

“As my experience with cardiac arrest has shown, CPR saves lives,” said Hamlin, Buffalo Bills Safety and National Ambassador for the Nation of Lifesavers. “Our world record attempt during the NFL Draft Experience in my hometown of Pittsburgh is a full-circle moment for me, and I’m proud to see the NFL, the American Heart Association, and our community come together to build a life-saving legacy. It’s about bringing people together around a powerful message: be ready, because you never know when it could be your time to save a life. I also hope it encourages young people to stay active and reminds families to prioritize health, wellness and life-saving skills like CPR.”

If you would like to participate in the attempt to set the world record, you are asked to sign up online. Click here to sign up.

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