State police looking for missing Indiana County man

GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Indiana County man.

Harold James Pearce, 60, of Indiana, was reported missing after he left a family member’s home on Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell Borough on foot on Thursday around 9 p.m.

Pearce, who does not have a car, is known to travel long distances on foot. Troopers said his intended destination is unknown, and they do not suspect foul play.

Pearce is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with light brown, collar-length hair and blue eyes. He also has chipped front teeth.

He was last seen wearing a neon yellow-colored beanie under a black baseball cap, a yellow t-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and sneakers. He was also reported to be carrying a black duffel bag containing clothing.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Troop A, Indiana, at 724-357-1960

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