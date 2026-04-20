Primanti Bros. in Strip District to host Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff, NFL Draft watch parties

PITTSBURGH — The original Primanti Bros. location in the Strip District will host watch parties for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff game on Wednesday and the NFL Draft.

The outdoor tailgate on Wednesday will begin at 3 p.m. with a DJ, and will feature an 18-foot high-definition LED screen, drink and food specials in the parking lot and a special meet-and-greet with former Pittsburgh Steeler Maurkice Pouncey.

Pouncey will be there with J.F. Haden’s Craft Liquor, founded by the Pouncey brothers. He will be available for photos and will stay to watch the playoff action.

Primanti Bros. in the Strip District will continue the tailgate throughout the Draft weekend with DJs, drink deals, food and the big screen!

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