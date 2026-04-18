American Heart Association holds Heart Ball to raise thousands of dollars for life-saving research

PITTSBURGH — The American Heart Association held its annual Heart Ball on Friday night.

This year’s theme is “Camp Heart.”

The group transformed the ballroom at the David L Lawrence Convention Center with trees to honor survivors and sashes with scout badges.

The gala raises money for lifesaving heart and stroke research.

“Making sure the community has the resources, the medical community has the resources, and that people are educated with heart health, and that people become aware of the issues that exist with their hearts and their health,” Chair of 2026 Pittsburgh Heart Ball Jason Cannon said.

A final number is not in yet, but we’re told the event raised thousands of dollars.

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