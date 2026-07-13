American Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage, urgently asking for donors

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage as its blood supply experienced a nearly 25% decline in June.

Blood donors are urgently needed to give now to help ensure patients receive lifesaving medical care without delay, the Red Cross said.

The decline in blood donations since the end of May has created a growing gap between available supply and patient need. The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O positive and B negative blood. Red Cross distributions to hospitals are currently nearly 3,500 units higher per week than anticipated during the height of trauma season.

Busy schedules and the seasonal loss of school blood drives are contributing to the decline in donations. This could put patient care at risk if not reversed, according to the Red Cross.

The most important way to help end the blood shortage is to book an appointment to give blood. Donors can schedule appointments using the Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling one-800-RED CROSS (one-800-733-2767).

All individuals who come to give blood between today, July 13 and July 31, will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email. The ticket is valued at up to $15, including ticket price and fees. Additional details about this promotion can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group