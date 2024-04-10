American Red Cross to install free smoke detectors for local families

Volunteers and members of the American Red Cross will team up with community partners this spring to install free smoke alarms for local families vulnerable to house fires.

The “Sound the Alarm” events in western Pennsylvania are part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 2,063 lives since launching in October 2014.

“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes,” said CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania Jorge Martinez. “That’s why the Red Cross is teaming up with our community partners to help ensure neighbors have these lifesaving devices.”

Each event kicks off with remarks and volunteer training at the meeting location, followed by smoke alarm installations at area homes where volunteer teams will also discuss home fire safety with families.

Residents who need a smoke alarm are encouraged to schedule an appointment for installation by calling the phone number listed for each event below or visiting SoundTheAlarm.org/greaterpa. Volunteers will go door-to-door to offer home fire safety visits during each event for neighbors who did not make appointments.

Uniontown Sound the Alarm: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13; Kickoff location: City of Uniontown Bureau of Fire at 84 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown, PA 15401; Request an appointment: 833-315-0882.

11 a.m. Saturday, April 13; Kickoff location: City of Uniontown Bureau of Fire at 84 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown, PA 15401; Request an appointment: 833-315-0882. Rochester Sound the Alarm: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27; Kickoff location: Rochester Fire Department at 632 California Ave., Rochester, PA 15074; Request an appointment: 724-480-3170.

9 a.m. Saturday, April 27; Kickoff location: Rochester Fire Department at 632 California Ave., Rochester, PA 15074; Request an appointment: 724-480-3170. Brackenridge and Tarentum Sound the Alarm: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11; Kickoff location: Pioneer Hose Company No. 1 at124 Morgan St., Brackenridge, PA 15014; Request an appointment: 412-263-5278.

9 a.m. Saturday, May 11; Kickoff location: Pioneer Hose Company No. 1 at124 Morgan St., Brackenridge, PA 15014; Request an appointment: 412-263-5278. Monessen Sound the Alarm: 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11; Kickoff location: Monessen Volunteer Fire Department at 239 Donner Ave., Ste. B, Monessen, PA 15062; Request an appointment: 833-315-0882.

