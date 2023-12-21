American Red Cross offering incentives if you donate blood this holiday season

PITTSBURGH — For many people, the holiday season is a time to celebrate and relax.

Not if you’re waiting for a blood donation. That’s why the American Red Cross is offering big incentives if you donate blood.

During this holiday season, if you give blood or platelets through Jan. 5, 2024, you’ll receive a long-sleeved T-shirt from the Red Cross. Plus, a chance to enter a drawing to win Superbowl LVIII tickets.

“It’s not just tickets to the game. It’s your, you know, hotel stay,” says Nicole Roschella, American Red Cross Spokesperson.

Plus, $1,000 to spend while you’re in Las Vegas.

This push to encourage donors is happening at a time when people are busy. The colder weather and flu season typically keep people indoors.

“People are traveling and doing fun things with their families and friends. Maybe giving blood isn’t top of mind,” said Roschella.

The cycle to donate blood is every 56 days, but the Red Cross can only keep it stored for 42 days. So, this can create a deficit.

You can track the journey if you schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor app or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

“It remembers where you donated last night so you can schedule your next appointment easily. It also shows you where your blood goes,” said Roschella.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

