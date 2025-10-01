America’s first superhighway, Pennsylvania Turnpike celebrates 85th anniversary

The Pennsylvania Turnpike, America’s first superhighway, is celebrating its 85th anniversary, marking a legacy of innovation and modernization in transportation.

Since its opening on Oct. 1, 1940, the PA Turnpike has expanded from its original 160 miles to over 565 miles, serving more than 500,000 customers daily. The turnpike continues to advance with initiatives like Open Road Tolling and a Fiber Optic Broadband Network, officials say.

“The PA Turnpike has been a transportation leader since our opening day,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Eight and a half decades later, we are still in growth mode, continuing to deliver ‘best in class’ operations that reinforce our mission of providing a safe, reliable, customer-valued toll road system that supports national mobility and commerce.”

The PA Turnpike has played a significant role in the development of the nation’s Interstate Highway System, acting as an economic engine. Over the past decade, the PA Turnpike has rebuilt 164 miles of roadway through its Total Reconstruction program and added new interchanges to improve access.

Innovations such as the Sonic Nap Alert Pattern rumble strips, invented by a PA Turnpike engineer, have been adopted nationwide. The turnpike’s commitment to safety and sustainability has been recognized with multiple Toll Excellence Awards from the International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association.

Officials say the PA Turnpike aims to become America’s First Sustainable Superhighway by 2040, with projects like microgrids for energy independence and in-road inductive wireless charging. Environmental initiatives include managing stormwater runoff and establishing pollinator habitats to preserve biodiversity.

