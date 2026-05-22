Patrick Catena resigns from Allegheny County Council presidency following mailer controversy

Patrick Catena has resigned from his position as president of Allegheny County Council.

Councilman Dan Grzybek confirmed the resignation in an X post Friday morning, adding that council will vote to fill the vacant position on Tuesday.

This comes after Catena, a former candidate for the state House in the May 19 Democratic primary, was embroiled in a controversy over mailers from his campaign.

The mailer appeared to target his opponent, Brittany Bloom, claiming she receives support from “an extreme left group that advocates for transgender athletes in our sports.”

That drew widespread criticism from community members and fellow council members, seven of whom voiced their intention to remove Catena from the presidency if he didn’t resign.

Bloam ultimately defeated Catena in the race for the District 45 Democratic nomination.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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