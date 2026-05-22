MISSING CHILD: Pittsburgh Police searching for 12-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jayona Jackson was last seen on Sunday in the 2500 block of Centre Avenue.

Police said she was texting with family on Tuesday.

Jayona is known to frequent the Hill District.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

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