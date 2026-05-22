Person hit by vehicle in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A person was hit by a vehicle in Pitcairn.

Allegheny County Police said detectives are responding to the area of the 400 block of Broadway Boulevard late Thursday evening.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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