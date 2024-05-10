An inside look at Amazon’s newest Pittsburgh-area delivery station

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Thursday morning, Amazon gave Channel 11 a tour of their newest Pittsburgh-area delivery station, giving us an inside look at how thousands of local small businesses get their goods shipped and delivered to customers across the globe.

Hundreds of packages are sorted, labeled and shipped out of the North Versailles location every day.

“DAE 7 is the 38th Amazon facility to open in Pennsylvania,” Dave Vitale said.

Since 2010, the online retail giant has invested more than $21 billion into infrastructure and compensation across the state and has created more than 27,000 full and part-time jobs.

“These are great jobs they come with great benefits,” said Chas Duboy, who has been working for Amazon for 10 years.

Duboy says the company has afforded him opportunities he never thought imaginable, like 401k benefits and paying for college.

“All in all, the site has created over 500 direct and in-direct jobs here in just the last few months,” Vitale said.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, a McKeesport native, was at the ribbon cutting and says this center is the perfect example of how the region can continue to grow and innovate.

“This is kind of a full-circle moment,” Davis said.

