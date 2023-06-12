Help is available: Here are resources if you need mental health support

We understand the importance of knowing where to turn when you need help. That’s why we put together this Resources Guide with a list of important resources available.

NATIONAL

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations.

1-800-662-HELP (4357)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Provides emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line

Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the United States, anytime. Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis.

PENNSYLVANIA

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Keystone Pennsylvania

NAMI Keystone Pennsylvania is dedicated to improving the lives of children, adolescents, adults and families affected by mental illness through recovery-focused support, education and advocacy.

CLICK HERE to find your local NAMI.

PA 211 and United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Get help with mental health crisis lines, counseling and treatment. This includes support groups, case management and mentoring programs.

To get help from a resource navigator, text your zip code to 898-211 or dial 211.

CLICK HERE to find mental health resources in your area.

