Help is available: Here are resources if you need mental health support

We understand the importance of knowing where to turn when you need help. That’s why we put together this Resources Guide with a list of important resources available.
NATIONAL
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- SAMHSA’s National Helpline is for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations.
- 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Provides emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
- 1-800-273-8255
- Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the United States, anytime. Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis.
PENNSYLVANIA
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Keystone Pennsylvania
- NAMI Keystone Pennsylvania is dedicated to improving the lives of children, adolescents, adults and families affected by mental illness through recovery-focused support, education and advocacy.
- CLICK HERE to find your local NAMI.
PA 211 and United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania
- Get help with mental health crisis lines, counseling and treatment. This includes support groups, case management and mentoring programs.
- To get help from a resource navigator, text your zip code to 898-211 or dial 211.
- CLICK HERE to find mental health resources in your area.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
- Allegheny County Department of Human Services: Office of Behavioral Health
- resolve Crisis Services
- Allegheny County Peer Support Warmline
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
- Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program
- Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County
BEAVER COUNTY
BUTLER COUNTY
FAYETTE COUNTY
GREENE COUNTY
INDIANA COUNTY
LAWRENCE COUNTY
WASHINGTON COUNTY
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
