Person injured in crash involving dump truck, pickup truck in Allegheny County

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A person was injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck in Allegheny County.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said crews were called to the intersection of 18th Street and Middle Street in Sharpsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

A lane of traffic was able to get by while crews were working.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group