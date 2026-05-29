Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-79, person taken to hospital

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are responding to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-79.
A Washington County 911 dispatcher said the crash happened on the northbound side of I-79 between Exit 30 and Exit 33 in Amwell Township at 9:30 p.m.
The driver had to be extricated from the cab, investigators said.
They were taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
One southbound lane is open to allow traffic to pass.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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