Andy Warhol Museum relaunches app allowing people to create art in famous artist’s style

PITTSBURGH — The Andy Warhol Museum has relaunched an app allowing users to create digital silkscreen prints inspired by Andy Warhol’s iconic style.

This DIY Warhol app, previously known as DIY Pop, is accessible for free on any device with a modern web browser.

It guides users through the process of creating Warhol-esque art by offering step-by-step instructions on cropping, exposing, underpainting, and virtually pulling a silkscreen. The app also includes video tutorials and extended text resources that teach users about the silkscreen printing process.

“Since The Warhol opened its doors in 1994, visitors have been able to create silkscreen prints inspired by Warhol in our art-making studio, The Factory. Now everyone, everywhere can explore Warhol’s silkscreen printing process and claim their own 15 minutes of fame by creating a digital silkscreen print to share with the world,” said Nicole Dezelon, senior director of learning and public engagement.

Museum leaders hope the app can blast Warhol’s art and style beyond its location at 117 Sandusky St in Pittsburgh to all parts of the world.

“We’re thrilled to make this creative experience accessible to everyone and inspire artistic expression,” said Derek Palladino, director of digital engagement.

Click here to access the DIY Warhol app.

