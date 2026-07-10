Residents react as Raccoon Creek State Park closes swimming area due to elevated coliform levels

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The caution tape and warning signs lining the swimming area of the lake at Raccoon Creek State Park were a surprise to Eugene Aldridge and his family.

“We’re camping in the campground and thought we’d come swimming today, but apparently not,” Aldridge said.

The lake is currently closed to swimmers.

A posted sign from park officials and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said, “Routine water testing has returned an elevated coliform count” and swimming is prohibited until further notice.

“It was one of our major plans to do this weekend,” Aldridge said.

In a statement to Channel 11, the DCNR said the coliform bacteria found during routine water testing in the swimming area is a high level of E. coli.

“The most recent closure was due to the E. coli density of a water sample taken from the bathing beach... Despite receiving good test results this afternoon (7/10), the beach will remain closed for public safety until Monday.”

“It does concern me with my grandson. It doesn’t sound great,” said Ronald Tamilia of Burgettstown.

Channel 11 spoke with several people at the park Friday who are glad the park and the DCNR regularly test the water.

“It’s a good thing that they monitor it,” Murphy Hallum or Oakdale.

“It’s great, I mean, they’re doing their job like they’re supposed to be,” added Tamilia. “So, it’s a good thing, they do a good job here.”

Raccoon Creek State Park said despite not being allowed to swim, the beach is still open and the lake is still open for boating.

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