Annual Heroes Run in Youngwood honors those killed in 9/11 attacks, following conflicts

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — The annual 9/11 Heroes Run happened in Youngwood on Sunday as part of a series of runs that take place around the world.

The run was hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and in the following conflicts.

Organizers say they’ve held the event in the Pittsburgh area for many years before moving it to Youngwood.

“Our one-mile is dedicated to a local man,” said Runner Jessica Gardner. “And all of our race directors and community team leaders all live in this area, so it made the most sense to bring it back here. And it’s the most successful we’ve been in the last five years.”

Around 175 people participated in the event.

The one-mile run is dedicated to the memory of Richard Fry, a Westmoreland County firefighter and Navy veteran.

