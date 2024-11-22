Apartment explodes in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An apartment exploded in Clairton late Thursday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and EMS units were called to the 3700 block of Miles Avenue at 11:40 p.m.

Our crew at the scene saw an apartment that was destroyed. Residents told us they were watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game when the apartment exploded.

Dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital from the scene.

