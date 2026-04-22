ARCH2 hydrogen hub retained by Trump administration despite earlier doubts

PITTSBURGH — The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, a multibillion-dollar project during the Biden administration, is moving ahead after a yearlong review by the Trump administration.

ARCH2 was one of seven hydrogen hubs that were selected in a competitive bidding process for a total of $7 billion as part of the Biden administration’s attempt to scale up hydrogen production on a national basis. ARCH2 was to receive as much as $750 million in federal funding, with the remainder of at least $2 billion in funding from private companies.

But after the change in administrations, it wasn’t clear what would happen to ARCH2 and other regional hydrogen hub projects. That included another one with Pennsylvania ties, the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub. They were listed as under review for months.

ARCH2 learned this week it would stay in the program.

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