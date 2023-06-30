Local

‘Architects of Air’: New inflatable sculpture now open to spectators in Cultural District

By WPXI.com News Staff

Architects of Air Source: Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A new inflatable sculpture took its place in the Cultural District on Friday morning.

Architects of Air is a giant “luminarium,” which is an immersive, inflatable sculpture that is half the size of a football field.

>>> PHOTOS: Architects of Air sculpture open to spectators in Cultural District

It works by having a maze of 17 different egg-shaped domes. Each one has different colors as a result of the shining sun.

Visitors are able to walk inside the sculpture. It will be on display until September.

For more details, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan forgiveness plan
  • PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling bananas in PA Turnpike crash
  • VIDEO: Proposed plan in Pennsylvania would shift education funding toward controversial voucher program
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read