‘Architects of Air’: New inflatable sculpture now open to spectators in Cultural District

PITTSBURGH — A new inflatable sculpture took its place in the Cultural District on Friday morning.

Architects of Air is a giant “luminarium,” which is an immersive, inflatable sculpture that is half the size of a football field.

>>> PHOTOS: Architects of Air sculpture open to spectators in Cultural District

It works by having a maze of 17 different egg-shaped domes. Each one has different colors as a result of the shining sun.

Visitors are able to walk inside the sculpture. It will be on display until September.

