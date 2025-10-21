Are you ready to retire? Clark Howard’s retirement calculator could help

Are you ready to retire?

A tool on consumer advisor Clark Howard’s website can help.

“I have a tool you can use at Clark.com that you put in how much money you’ve saved, how much money you spend every month, and we’ll be able to tell you: are you okay to retire yet or not?” Howard said.

The retirement calculator tool is designed to address the common question of how much money is needed to retire, which varies based on individual living costs.

Howard emphasizes the importance of planning for retirement early, suggesting that the sooner one can retire, the better.

With this tool, individuals can gain a clearer understanding of their financial readiness for retirement, potentially allowing them to retire sooner and enjoy life without the constraints of a job.

