Armstrong County pub closing its doors

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Armstrong County Armstrong County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

An Armstrong County pub is closing its doors.

Earlier this month, Patrick’s Pub owners announced that this week will be its last.

In a Facebook post, they said they couldn’t afford upgrades like an upgraded fire suppression system, to keep the pub in business.

Heavy rains have caused issues with the roof, forcing the Apollo business to operate as takeout only in their last week.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in an attempt to keep the business open.

