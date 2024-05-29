New Pittsburgh Police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

PITTSBURGH — Multiple sources tell 11 Investigates a new officer with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Sources told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that the arrest happened over the weekend in Franklin Park.

We’re told the officer graduated from the Pittsburgh Police Academy and was completing field training.

Pittsburgh Public Safety provided Channel with a short statement regarding the arrest. It reads:

“The Bureau was made aware of this summons arrest made outside of the city on May 25. The individual is currently on paid administrative leave pending internal review.”

