As Armstrong Tunnel rehabilitation continues, outbound lanes reopen & inbound lanes close

PITTSBURGH — The outbound lanes of the Armstrong Tunnel reopened, and the inbound lanes closed on Thursday, Allegheny County officials announced.

The inbound closure, which is expected to last through part of June, is required for miscellaneous construction as part of the tunnel’s $13.1 million rehab project that began in 2023.

While the outbound lanes are open, the sidewalk will remain closed through September because Duquesne University will be using scaffolding in the area to make repairs on a pedestrian bridge.

During the inbound closure, vehicles will detour onto Second Avenue, Ross Street and Forbes Avenue.

County officials say the rehabilitation project is necessary to extend the life of the tunnel that connects Second Avenue and Forbes Avenue.

