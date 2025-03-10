Arnold Palmer Regional Airport gains third Spirit Airlines route to Fort Lauderdale

LATROBE, Pa. — Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is getting a third flight from Spirit Airlines, as the Westmoreland County airport gains momentum from the ultra-low-cost carrier.

Spirit will be adding twice-weekly service to and from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beginning May 8. The flights weren’t in the airline’s scheduling system yet but were likely to be by the end of Friday afternoon, said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Director Gabe Monzo.

The Fort Lauderdale service will be the third city for the Unity Township airport, which has for more than a dozen years been a mainstay for Spirit. But the vagaries of ultra-low-cost carrier service as well as Spirit’s bankruptcy filing after failed mergers had sharply cut service out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. By the end of last year, Spirit only flew four times a week to Orlando from the airport following the end of seasonal service to Myrtle Beach in November.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group