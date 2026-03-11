Arnold Palmer Regional Airport looks to strike deals with new airlines with new terminal on the way

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The future of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is evolving quickly. Within the next few months, they will have a new terminal and possibly new airlines flying regular routes.

Executive Director of Westmoreland County Airport Authority, Gabe Monzo, says the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is in talks with two budget airlines and could strike a deal within the month.

Channel 11’s Addison Albert spoke to Monzo to learn about what those new deals could look like and shared an inside look at the new terminal. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m. for her report.

©2026 Cox Media Group