Arrest warrants issued for 2 men allegedly involved in pro-Palestinian protest outside Pitt

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PHOTOS: Protesters gather at the University of Pittsburgh

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men who police say took part in the pro-Palestinian protest earlier this month at the University of Pittsburgh.

PHOTOS: Protesters gather at the University of Pittsburgh

Muhammad Ali, 21, and Cory Roma, 24, are accused of clashing with police during the protest on June 2.

Ali is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement. Roma is charged with rioting, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

About 24 hours after the encampment had been set up, protesters cleared out after speaking with city officials.

Protesters called for the university to sever any ties with Israel or companies promoting the Israel-Hamas War.

