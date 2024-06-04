Pro-Palestinian protesters vacate encampment at the University of Pittsburgh overnight

PITTSBURGH — Protests at the University of Pittsburgh have ended in what officials are calling a peaceful ending to a long few days.

Protesters were calling for the university to sever any ties with Israel or companies promoting the Israel-Hamas War.

The Pittsburgh police chief told Channel 11 that the mayor and his team were able to speak with “willing and trusted participants” inside the encampment on Monday night. A short time later, protestors vacated the encampment.

It came just hours after protesters clashed with police. A Pitt police officer was pulled to the ground when protestors pulled down fencing. A protestor who cut their head during the incident was taken to a local hospital.

A Pitt spokesperson said the exterior of the Cathedral of Learning was vandalized during the demonstration and the city made the decision to step in overnight.

