Local

Protest begins at University of Pittsburgh, Cathedral of Learning closed

By WPXI.com News Staff

Protest begins at University of Pittsburgh, Cathedral of Learning closed A protest has begun at the University of Pittsburgh. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A protest has begun at the University of Pittsburgh.

Protesters gathered outside the Cathedral of Learning just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Protesters gather at the University of Pittsburgh

Some tents have been set up on the lawn outside of the cathedral.

At 7:21 p.m. Pitt Police said the Cathedral of Learning and WPU would be closed until further notice. They also believe traffic will be impacted near Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Blvd.

In April, protesters gathered at Pitt and called for the university to divest from companies profiting from the Israel-Hamas War.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Protesters packing up at Pitt after a nearly weeklong demonstration

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 people killed, 7 people hurt in Penn Hills shooting, police say
  • Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Beltzhoover neighborhood
  • Pilot ordered to prevent 9/11 hijacked plane from reaching Washington D.C., retires
  • VIDEO: Thousands of people visit Pittsburgh to see Kenny Chesney, celebrate Pride, enjoy festivities
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read