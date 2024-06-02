Protest begins at University of Pittsburgh, Cathedral of Learning closed

PITTSBURGH — A protest has begun at the University of Pittsburgh.

Protesters gathered outside the Cathedral of Learning just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Some tents have been set up on the lawn outside of the cathedral.

At 7:21 p.m. Pitt Police said the Cathedral of Learning and WPU would be closed until further notice. They also believe traffic will be impacted near Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Blvd.

In April, protesters gathered at Pitt and called for the university to divest from companies profiting from the Israel-Hamas War.

In April, protesters gathered at Pitt and called for the university to divest from companies profiting from the Israel-Hamas War.

