Man accused of stealing car with veteran’s dog inside to appear in court on Tuesday

A suspected car thief is being brought back to the Pittsburgh area to face charges, according to the Westmoreland County DA’s office.

Police caught Kenneth Crider in North Carolina in September after they said he stole an elderly man’s car with that man’s beloved dog, Lucky, still inside. He’ll be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man accused of stealing veteran’s dog, car arrested after chase in North Carolina; dog still missing

Months later, Lucky is still missing. But his owner, Willard Martz, 87, and Martz’s daughter, Linda Folino, are holding out hope that Lucky will come home.

“Dad would just like to know where Lucky is,” Folino said. “If somebody has him and is taking care of him, he’ll feel better.”

The search for Lucky the dog spanned across the country with the help of a Facebook page, Bring Lucky Home to PA, which has more than 14,000 members posting tips about possible sightings.

There were also T-shirts and even billboards all asking, “Where is Lucky?”

“Whoever would have Lucky, if you still have him, we are so wanting him back,” Folino said.

Several months later, the community support to find the missing 10-year-old Airedale Terrier mix for Folino’s dad is still strong.

“A lot of people have reached out to him - poems, cards, oil paintings, just things to help dad remember Lucky in a good way, and dad’s been very happy about that,” Folino said.

Lucky has been a loyal sidekick to Martz, a marine veteran, after he lost his son and while he fought cancer.

“Lucky was my dad’s best friend,” Folino said. “He was with my dad all the time. My dad’s on the golf cart now and it’s so very strange to have his buddy not there, not to be around, not to just be with him.”

On Sept. 23, 2024, state police said Crider stole Martz’s car with Lucky still inside. It happened in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply store in Mount Pleasant. The fugitive was caught a week later in North Carolina after a high-speed chase, but there was no sign of Lucky.

Deputies said Crider told detectives he let Lucky go at a rest stop off I-95 in North Carolina, but dozens of police searches turned up empty.

“This has really taken a toll on him, and it would be nice to let Mr. Crider know that,” Folino said.

As Folino and her dad brace themselves for their day in court, they’re holding out hope their beloved Lucky is still alive.

“It’s the unknowing that has been very painful,” Folino said.

The family plans on going to Crider’s preliminary hearing.

Folino is asking anyone who thinks they’ve spotted Lucky to post it to the Facebook page, Bring Lucky Home to PA, where they’ll look into it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group