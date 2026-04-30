Art Rooney II believes Pittsburgh made strong case to host Super Bowl

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The city of Pittsburgh broke the NFL Draft attendance record, as 805,000 fans attended the draft during the three-day event. That has given Steelers president Art Rooney II all the confidence he needs to continue making the case for the city to eventually host the Super Bowl.

“I think we certainly made a good case for it, let’s put it that way, over the weekend,” Rooney said on NFL Network’s The Insiders. “So, I would never take it off the table. I admit it’s probably a long shot, but I think we proved that we could do it if we were given the opportunity here in Pittsburgh.”

It was the first time the city of Pittsburgh hosted the NFL Draft since December of 1947, and it’s safe to say it was a huge success as fans traveled to Pittsburgh from all over the globe.

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