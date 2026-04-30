Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office K-9 finds fugitive in basement of house in Brookline

PITTSBURGH — A K-9 helped the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office take a fugitive into custody on Thursday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said William Hatfield, 23, of Brookline, was wanted on three separate cases. Those cases include two guilty pleas to drug charges.

Detectives learned that Hatfield was staying inside a duplex on Pioneer Avenue in Brookline.

Authorities went to that residence with K-9 Riky and probation violation bench warrants on Thursday. Once inside, they had Riky search the inside.

Riky found Hatfield hiding in the basement of one of the duplex units, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Hatfield also has an active arrest warrant out of the City of Pittsburgh. He was identified as a suspect in a home invasion that happened in Mount Washington earlier in April.

Hatfield is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group