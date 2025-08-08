Arts Landing to showcase Pittsburgh-centric installations in $31M civic space opening 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced the lineup of art installations for Arts Landing, a $31 million civic space currently under construction in the 8th Street Block.

Arts Landing was first formerly unveiled in February of this year and is set to open in 2026. The mixed use space will feature a bandshell, green lawn, visitors center, a “flex zone” featuring pickleball courts and a running track, a children’s play area and, of course, art. The newly announced inaugural lineup of art installations will all be in place for at least one year, with many expected to remain longer.

“Public art has the power to spark connections and create a sense of pride in our communities,” Cultural Trust President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram said in a prepared statement. “Created by artists with strong ties to our region, these works will connect visitors with our city and shape Arts Landing as a distinctly Pittsburgh destination.”

