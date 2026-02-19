Ash distributions, fish fries commence across Pittsburgh region on Ash Wednesday

A White Oak church is putting a modern twist on a centuries-old Christian tradition, offering “Ash and Dash” for people on the go or with mobility challenges.

“We have Catholics and protestants, we have people who really don’t go to church, but they recognize the tradition of this period of time leading to Holy Week and to the Easter day of resurrection,” the Rev. Wendy Farone said.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season in many Christian denominations, 40 days of reflection leading up to Easter. Worshippers traditionally receive ashes on their foreheads in the shape of a cross as a sign of repentance.

In White Oak, cars lined up outside the church as parishioners waited to receive ashes without leaving their vehicles.

“This is such a convenience for everyone to do this. It’s a blessing,” Gina Andrejcak said.

Scott Smith, also of White Oak, said the brief stop provides an opportunity to reflect.

“People get so busy, and things in your life get busy, but it’s time to slow down and take a look at things,” Smith said.

Ash Wednesday also signals the start of fish fry season across the Pittsburgh region.

At Blessed Trinity Parish in Baldwin, volunteers prepared fried fish, donuts and clam chowder for the parish’s first fish fry of the season.

“It’s our first day of getting everyone back together, and it’s always a lot of fun,” Elaine Garfold said.

Joe Pope said the weekly meals foster connections.

“It’s a community thing, and it’s really nice to do because you meet other people,” Pope said.

Ten percent of the fish fry’s sales will go to local food pantries and Meals on Wheels programs, the Rev. Stephen Kresak said.

“It’s not just about raising money, it’s about providing a ministry to the people,” he said.

Click here for a full list of fish fries across the Pittsburgh region.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group