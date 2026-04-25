NFL Draft visitors set world record for most people trained in hands-only CPR in an hour

PITTSBURGH — A Guinness World Record was set right here at Acrisure Stadium today, thanks to McKees Rocks native and current Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Thousands of people were trying to set a record for the most people to complete hands-only CPR training in one hour. They did it!

Before the event started, Hamlin announced another big goal achieved.

“Through the Chasing M’s Foundation, we have donated $1 million worth of AEDs to underserved communities and youth groups all across the world,” Hamlin said. “Through the chasing M’s foundation, we have donated $1 million worth of AEDs to underserved communities and youth groups all across the world.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati three years ago and received life-saving CPR.

Friday, the official NFL Draft event required at least 1,200 people to be trained in under an hour.

When the clock started, hundreds of people rushed onto the field to learn the lifesaving act.

Each participant did chest compressions on a dummy for 45 seconds before rotating in line.

They were trained by members of the American Heart Association and Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

Two boys who volunteered to help teach after surviving sudden cardiac arrest themselves, both when they were just 17.

“I think it opened my eyes. I have a bigger view of what life meant; it’s not something that you take for granted every day,” Devin Latsko said.

“Knowing someone on a bigger stage is fighting for the same thing we are fighting for, and is a mentor for us, is just doing the things that we are doing, and it’s not just his mission. It’s not just our mission. It’s one goal to make sure more lives are saved,” Spencer Davis said.

The official number of people trained here today was 1,293.

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