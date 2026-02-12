Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2026

PITTSBURGH — Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.

Allegheny County

[Archangel Gabriel Parish]

St. Malachy Cafeteria (Parking and entrance in rear of school building)

343 Forest Grove Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108

Call 412-771-0848 to order. Phones open at 10:00 AM on Fridays.

Open Fridays during Lent for take-out or eat-in from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

Closed on Good Friday

You can find their full menu here: https://archangelgabrielparish.org/fishfry

[Bethel Park America Legion Post 760]

2409 Bethel Church Rd. Bethel Park, PA, 15102

Fridays during Lent 4-7 p.m.

Take out only 412-835-9690

[Christ United Methodist Church]

44 Highland Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Fridays, Feb. 20 - March 27

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner: 4-7 p.m.

Eat-in, take out and drive-thru

Cash, Credit Card, and Checks Accepted

Full menu and more information: https://christumc.net/fishfry

[Coraopolis Elks Lodge]

1150 Stoops Ferry Rd. Coraopolis, PA 15108

Fridays during Lent

Phone: 412 264-0846

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu: Baked fish, fried fish, shrimp, fried shrimp, chicken tenders, fish sandwich, fries, haluski, mac n cheese and pierogies

[Eastern Area Prehospital Service]

192 11th St, Turtle Creek, PA 15145

11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent

Eat in, take out, limited delivery with a minimum order of $25

Call 412-829-8155 Option 1 to place your order, or here online

[Regina Elena Club]

615 Main Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15215

412-781-0229

You do not need a member to come in and eat or order takeout. Just call or ring the buzzer at the front door

Kitchen open on Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays during Lent from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

[Steamfitters Local #449 Fish Fry]

Medure’s Catering at Pittsburgh Event Center. 232 Wise Road, Harmony, PA, 16037

Carry out only , online orders: No Walk-ins

online orders: No Walk-ins Menu includes fish on a dish and fish sandwich dinners with sides. Soup and à la carte items are also available

[Wilkins Township VFC #3]

109 Powell Street, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112

Fridays during Lent

412-271-4000

Fish Dinner $ 15.00 Fish Sandwich $ 12.00

Baked Fish Dinner (While supplies last) $ 13.00* Baked Fish Only (While supplies last) $10.00 Shrimp Dinner $ 13.00 Shrimp Only $ 10.00 Crab Cake $3 Fries Only $ 4.00 New England Clam Chowder Soup $ 4.00 Macaroni & Cheese $ 4.00 Hush Puppies (5) $3.00 Baked Sweet Potato (Limited time only) $4.00 Leona’s Ice Cream Sandwich $6.50

Cash and Credit Cards accepted 3.5% Service Fee will be applied to cards

Bake Sale back by popular demand!

Armstrong County

[Ford Cliff Volunteer Fire Company]

609 Neale Ave, Ford Cliff, PA 16228

Every Friday from Feb. 20 to April 3

Serving from 4-6:30 p.m.

AYCE Buffet 13 yrs & older $19, kids 6-12 yrs $12, kids 5 yrs and younger free.

Buffet includes baked fish, fried fish, chicken tenders, french fries, vegetables, Cole slaw, Italian bread, a featured side each week, dessert and coffee or punch.

Fish sandwich, fries & Cole slaw (not AYCE) is also available for $14.

Dine in or take out. No drive-thru

[Latin American Club]

1218 3rd Ave., Ford City, PA 16226

Wednesday Lent 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays during Lent 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Hall) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Bar & Take Out for non-members)

Dine in or take out in the event hall. Call ahead for takeout

Menu items include fish or chicken dinner, fish or chicken sandwich, fish or chicken on a dish, french fries, pierogies, mac & cheese, coleslaw, cheese sticks, onion rings and dessert

Washington County

[Western Area Career & Technology Center]

688 Western Ave., Canonsburg, PA 15317

Ash Wednesday and every Friday during lent when school is in session 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Take out only 724-746-2890 x 131 or 137

Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. and picked up by 2:30 p.m.

Westmoreland County

[Our Lady of Grace]

1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601

Fridays of Lent Feb. 20 - March 27 (no fish fry on Good Friday)

724-836-8157

Drive-up day of during lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or dinner (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Call-in order for lunch only 9:30 a.m. to noon

Pre-pay online with a credit card for lunch and dinner orders and choose your express drive-thru pick-up time. Orders must be placed by Thursday at 4 p.m.

www.ourladygracechurch.com

[Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church]

200 Leger Rd, North Huntingdon, PA 15642

Feb 18 - April 13 (Ash Wednesday and Every Friday)

Takeout-Only Lunch offered on Fridays only from 11:30am - 1:30pm; Dine-in and Takeout Dinner offered on Ash Wednesday and every Friday from 4-7pm Wednesday

More information can be found here

[St. Raymond of the Mountains]

170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628

Feb. 20, 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27

Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Dinner from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu offerings include Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, Baked Cod, sides and desserts. Dinners or ala carte options available

Weekly 50/50, weekly door prize winner and Basket Raffle chances

For more information, click here

[St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church]

90 Behtel Road, North Huntingdon, PA

Ash Wednesday and all Fridays during Lent except Good Friday.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A gluten-free option will also be available

