Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2026

Allegheny County
- St. Malachy Cafeteria (Parking and entrance in rear of school building)
- 343 Forest Grove Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108
- Call 412-771-0848 to order. Phones open at 10:00 AM on Fridays.
- Open Fridays during Lent for take-out or eat-in from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM.
- Closed on Good Friday
- You can find their full menu here: https://archangelgabrielparish.org/fishfry
[Bethel Park America Legion Post 760]
- 2409 Bethel Church Rd. Bethel Park, PA, 15102
- Fridays during Lent 4-7 p.m.
- Take out only 412-835-9690
[Christ United Methodist Church]
- 44 Highland Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102
- Fridays, Feb. 20 - March 27
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dinner: 4-7 p.m.
- Eat-in, take out and drive-thru
- Cash, Credit Card, and Checks Accepted
- Full menu and more information: https://christumc.net/fishfry
[Coraopolis Elks Lodge]
- 1150 Stoops Ferry Rd. Coraopolis, PA 15108
- Fridays during Lent
- Phone: 412 264-0846
- Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu: Baked fish, fried fish, shrimp, fried shrimp, chicken tenders, fish sandwich, fries, haluski, mac n cheese and pierogies
[Eastern Area Prehospital Service]
- 192 11th St, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
- 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent
- Eat in, take out, limited delivery with a minimum order of $25
- Call 412-829-8155 Option 1 to place your order, or here online
[Regina Elena Club]
- 615 Main Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15215
- 412-781-0229
- You do not need a member to come in and eat or order takeout. Just call or ring the buzzer at the front door
- Kitchen open on Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays during Lent from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
[Steamfitters Local #449 Fish Fry]
- Medure’s Catering at Pittsburgh Event Center. 232 Wise Road, Harmony, PA, 16037
- Carry out only, online orders: No Walk-ins
- Menu includes fish on a dish and fish sandwich dinners with sides. Soup and à la carte items are also available
- 109 Powell Street, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
- Fridays during Lent
- 412-271-4000
- Fish Dinner $ 15.00 Fish Sandwich $ 12.00
- Baked Fish Dinner (While supplies last) $ 13.00* Baked Fish Only (While supplies last) $10.00 Shrimp Dinner $ 13.00 Shrimp Only $ 10.00 Crab Cake $3 Fries Only $ 4.00 New England Clam Chowder Soup $ 4.00 Macaroni & Cheese $ 4.00 Hush Puppies (5) $3.00 Baked Sweet Potato (Limited time only) $4.00 Leona’s Ice Cream Sandwich $6.50
- Cash and Credit Cards accepted 3.5% Service Fee will be applied to cards
- Bake Sale back by popular demand!
Armstrong County
[Ford Cliff Volunteer Fire Company]
- 609 Neale Ave, Ford Cliff, PA 16228
- Every Friday from Feb. 20 to April 3
- Serving from 4-6:30 p.m.
- AYCE Buffet 13 yrs & older $19, kids 6-12 yrs $12, kids 5 yrs and younger free.
- Buffet includes baked fish, fried fish, chicken tenders, french fries, vegetables, Cole slaw, Italian bread, a featured side each week, dessert and coffee or punch.
- Fish sandwich, fries & Cole slaw (not AYCE) is also available for $14.
- Dine in or take out. No drive-thru
- 1218 3rd Ave., Ford City, PA 16226
- Wednesday Lent 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays during Lent 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Hall) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Bar & Take Out for non-members)
- Dine in or take out in the event hall. Call ahead for takeout
- Menu items include fish or chicken dinner, fish or chicken sandwich, fish or chicken on a dish, french fries, pierogies, mac & cheese, coleslaw, cheese sticks, onion rings and dessert
Washington County
[Western Area Career & Technology Center]
- 688 Western Ave., Canonsburg, PA 15317
- Ash Wednesday and every Friday during lent when school is in session 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Take out only 724-746-2890 x 131 or 137
- Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. and picked up by 2:30 p.m.
Westmoreland County
- 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601
- Fridays of Lent Feb. 20 - March 27 (no fish fry on Good Friday)
- 724-836-8157
- Drive-up day of during lunch (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or dinner (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Call-in order for lunch only 9:30 a.m. to noon
- Pre-pay online with a credit card for lunch and dinner orders and choose your express drive-thru pick-up time. Orders must be placed by Thursday at 4 p.m.
- www.ourladygracechurch.com
[Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church]
- 200 Leger Rd, North Huntingdon, PA 15642
- Feb 18 - April 13 (Ash Wednesday and Every Friday)
- Takeout-Only Lunch offered on Fridays only from 11:30am - 1:30pm; Dine-in and Takeout Dinner offered on Ash Wednesday and every Friday from 4-7pm Wednesday
- More information can be found here
[St. Raymond of the Mountains]
- 170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628
- Feb. 20, 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27
- Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Dinner from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Menu offerings include Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, Baked Cod, sides and desserts. Dinners or ala carte options available
- Weekly 50/50, weekly door prize winner and Basket Raffle chances
- For more information, click here
[St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church]
- 90 Behtel Road, North Huntingdon, PA
- Ash Wednesday and all Fridays during Lent except Good Friday.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- A gluten-free option will also be available
